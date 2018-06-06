911 call released from grandma of baby killed by pit bull

Miramar police released the 911 call made by the grandmother of a 9-moth old baby girl who was attacked and killed by the family's pit bull last week. Police said Wednesday the baby's death was ruled an accident. Policía de Miramar
Miramar police released the 911 call made by the grandmother of a 9-moth old baby girl who was attacked and killed by the family's pit bull last week. Police said Wednesday the baby's death was ruled an accident. Policía de Miramar
Miramar police released the 911 call made by the grandmother of a 9-moth old baby girl who was attacked and killed by the family's pit bull last week. Police said Wednesday the baby's death was ruled an accident. Policía de Miramar

Broward County

'I think the baby is dead,' grandmother of baby bitten by pit bull tells 911

By Carli Teproff And Catalina Ruiz Parra

cteproff@miamiherald.com

cruiz@elnuevoherald.com

June 06, 2018 11:03 PM

The grandmother of a 9-month old baby attacked last week by the family's pit bull home frantically called 911 for help, but could barely get the words out.

"I think the baby is dead," she said in Spanish in a shaky voice. "Please, please..."

The 5-minute 911 call released Wednesday by police gave a glimpse of the terrifying ordeal caused by what she says was her son's dog. She told the operator that she "locked the dog in the bathroom" after the attack and "the baby is dead in the living room" of the Miramar home.

On May 30, the baby, Liana Valino, was killed when one of the family's three dogs attacked her while she was sitting in a bouncy chair. Police said at the time she was in the care of her grandmother.

Read More

Her mother, Brenda Villasin, who rushed to the home, said she had dropped the baby off before work with the baby's paternal grandmother. She was greeted by police officers with the devastating news of her daughter's death.

All three dogs were immediately taken into custody by Broward County Animal Services.

Police on Wednesday said the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the baby's death accidental.

The family has since surrendered the dog that attacked the baby to Broward County Animal Control, police said. It was not immediately clear if the 3 to 4 year-old pit bull has been euthanized.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of this little girl and we maintain offering services to them as they mourn this tragic loss," police said Wednesday in a news release.

Brenda Villasin speaks to the press about her 9-month-old infant baby, Liana Valino, who was mauled to death by her family's pit bull on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Daniel A. Varela

  Comments  