'I think the baby is dead,' grandmother of baby bitten by pit bull tells 911

The grandmother of a 9-month old baby attacked last week by the family's pit bull home frantically called 911 for help, but could barely get the words out.

"I think the baby is dead," she said in Spanish in a shaky voice. "Please, please..."

The 5-minute 911 call released Wednesday by police gave a glimpse of the terrifying ordeal caused by what she says was her son's dog. She told the operator that she "locked the dog in the bathroom" after the attack and "the baby is dead in the living room" of the Miramar home.

On May 30, the baby, Liana Valino, was killed when one of the family's three dogs attacked her while she was sitting in a bouncy chair. Police said at the time she was in the care of her grandmother.

Her mother, Brenda Villasin, who rushed to the home, said she had dropped the baby off before work with the baby's paternal grandmother. She was greeted by police officers with the devastating news of her daughter's death.

All three dogs were immediately taken into custody by Broward County Animal Services.

Police on Wednesday said the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the baby's death accidental.

The family has since surrendered the dog that attacked the baby to Broward County Animal Control, police said. It was not immediately clear if the 3 to 4 year-old pit bull has been euthanized.





"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of this little girl and we maintain offering services to them as they mourn this tragic loss," police said Wednesday in a news release.