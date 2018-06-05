Tire flies off truck, lands on roof of SUV and kills driver, FHP says

A 25-year-old man was killed Tuesday when a tire flew off a box truck, bounced over a dividing wall and landed on the roof of his SUV as he drove on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 95 near Commercial Boulevard.
According to FHP, the truck was headed south on the highway when it "lost its left front tire."
The rogue tire bounced over a concrete barrier into the northbound lanes and landed on the roof of a Ford SUV, FHP said.
Joseu Cala, from New York, died immediately, FHP said. The SUV passenger, Julianna Charles, 27, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, Francisco Guerrero-Romero, stayed on site, FHP said..
The two left lanes of the northbound lanes were closed for the investigation.
