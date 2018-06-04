Michel Jean-Charles
Bullets stopped this man from getting from his parking spot to his home, police say.

By Carli Teproff

June 04, 2018 07:03 PM

Michel Jean-Charles never made it past his parking spot in front of his Fort Lauderdale home Monday morning, police say.

That's because police say the 53-year-old man was met by a shooter or shooters and suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds.

Jean-Charles was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Monday afternoon police released few details about the shooting, which happened before 5 a.m. at 722 NW Second Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Jaggers at 954-828-5970, Det. J. Wood at 954-828-5344 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

