Photo Gallery: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduation | Sun., June 3, 2018

Shannon Recor, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, talks to the media about her graduation ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This is the first graduating class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas after a gunman entered the school in February and killed 17 people.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School seniors leave their graduation ceremony alongside their family and friends at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This is the first graduating class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas after a gunman entered the school in February and killed 17 people.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Left to right: Geraldo, Cadagan, 18, Sabrina Diniz, 18, Sabrina Yuen Orozco 18, and Adrian Guerrero, 18, graduating students from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, pose for a photo outisde of the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. on June 3, 2018.
Ellis Rua
Judelande Norceide, 18, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, fixes her gown before graduating with her class the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. on Sunday, June 3, 2018.
Ellis Rua
Danika Joseph, 17, a graduating senior from Majory Stoneman High School, mingles with her family outside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. before entering the graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 3, 2018.
Ellis Rua
Shannon Recor, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left, hugs her father, David Recor, after leaving her graduation ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This is the first graduating class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas after a gunman entered the school in February and killed 17 people.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School seniors react after leaving their graduation ceremony alongside their family and friends at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This is the first graduating class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas after a gunman entered the school in February and killed 17 people.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School seniors react after leaving their graduation ceremony alongside their family and friends at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This is the first graduating class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas after a gunman entered the school in February and killed 17 people.
MATIAS J. OCNER
