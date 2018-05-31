12-year-old Davie girl will take on the country's best spellers tonight in Bee on ESPN

A 12-year-old Davie girl has spelled her way into the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday, one of 16 student finalists in a quest that began at the start of the school year with 11 million vying to make it to the national competition.
"I think it's amazing. I've only watched it from the audience or on TV and now I am here," said Simone Kaplan, a sixth-grader at St. Bonaventure Catholic School in Davie.
Kaplan is one of 16 students who have made the finals after at least 500 others were eliminated during the preliminaries.
The finals, now in their 91st year, will be aired on ESPN at 8:30 Thursday night.
This is Kaplan's second trip to the Bee. Last year, she competed and tied for 189th place.
"I feel like a detective. You use the clues they give you and put them together to get the word right," she told the Miami Herald.
Her most challenging word so far? Draegerman, which means "a miner, usually a member of a special crew, trained in underground emergency and rescue work," according to the Random House Unabridged Dictionary, 2018,
She said she struggled with the "ae" because that's not normally seen in German.
Vasundara Govindarajan, an eighth-grader at Frank C. Martin International K-8 Center in southwest Miami-Dade, was eliminated after round 3.
