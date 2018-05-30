Nikolas Cruz: Today is the day my massacre shall begin

Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize
Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.
Two Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a white SUV hit a cyclist near the 900 Block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.