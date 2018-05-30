Dog removed from home where pit bull killed 8-month-old girl in Miramar

Video shows a dog being removed from a home where a pit bull killed an 8-month-old girl on May 30, 2018, in Miramar.
Daniel Varela
A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize

Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.

Two Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.

Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist in the 900 block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Suspect vehicle is described as 2013-2017 white 4-door Ford Escape with damage to the front left bumper.