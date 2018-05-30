Baby girl, 8 months old, dies after family's pit bull attacks her

A Miramar baby girl died Wednesday afternoon after being bitten by the family's pet pitbull, according to Miramar police.
Miramar police said they received a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. of a household pet attacking a child in the 2400 block of Kingston Drive. The child was in a bouncy chair in the bedroom when she was attacked.
Miramar Fire Rescue declared the the 8-month-old girl dead on the scene.
Police say her grandmother was the adult caregiver in the home at the time of the attack. Of the house's three dogs, only one was involved. That dog is 3 to 4 years old, according to police.
All three dogs were loaded into an animal services truck and taken away. It was not clear whether the dog who attacked the baby will be put down.
The entire Kingston Drive was blocked off with crime scene tape Wednesday afternoon as investigators went in and out of the single family home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
Comments