An 84-year-old was shot to death on his front porch. Detectives say it was an accident.

An 84-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old is behind bars after what detectives are calling an accidental shooting in Dania Beach over the weekend.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Louis Salvador, 84, was sitting on the front porch of his home Saturday afternoon when a bullet went through a couch and wall inside the home before piercing him in the back.
Deputies say Cristofer Aristy Guzman, Tyron Nathdaneill Arthus and Jordan Jean-Pierre were inside the home in the 300 block of Southwest 14th Street and "handling two Glock handguns."
"Salvador was seated in a chair outside the home when Guzman accidentally discharged the weapon he was holding," the department said in a news release.
Salvador was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.
After the shooting, BSO said Guzman took off but was picked up on a warrant. Guzman now faces a manslaughter charge and two counts of cocaine possession.
He is being held in Broward's main jail on $101,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Roque at 954-321-4242 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS (8477).
