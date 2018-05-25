Douglas honored at All-Broward breakfast in wake of deadly school shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was honored with the Leo Suarez/Walter Kristsch Courage Award in the wake of the deadly school shooting that place on campus on Feb. 14, 2018.
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize

Broward police search for cellphone thief

Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.

Parkland parents run for school board

Two Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.

Police search for for hit-and-run driver

Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist in the 900 block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Suspect vehicle is described as 2013-2017 white 4-door Ford Escape with damage to the front left bumper.

Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.