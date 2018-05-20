Fort Lauderdale issues a boil water notice after water main erupts

The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued a boil water notice after a water main erupted Sunday afternoon on Broward Boulevard.
Officials said workers are making emergency repairs on the main road between Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 5th Avenue.
"This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink," officials said in a statement.
"Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used."
Below are the boundaries for the properties affected:
▪ Northern: Northwest 4th Street
▪ Southern: West Las Olas Blvd. and New River
▪ Western: Northwest 7th Avenue
▪ Eastern: Southwest 2nd Avenue
Traffic on Broward Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction from Southwest 3rd Avenue to Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Authorities say drivers will experience heavy delays and should seek alternate routes.
