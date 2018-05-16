The car he'd been riding in was being towed. Then, it struck and killed him.

A hit-and-run driver turned a stopped car into a fatal incident on Interstate 95 around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Juan Pedro Garcia, 63, of North Bay Village stood on the right shoulder of I-95 with two others who had been in a Ford Focus when it stopped just north of the Commercial Boulevard exit. As the Ford was being loaded onto the tow truck, FHP said, Bradley Ruben of Hollywood crashed into it with his four-door Volkswagen.
The impact knocked the Ford into Garcia. As Garcia lay suffering from the injuries that eventually killed him, Ruben ran south on I-95. Broward sheriff's deputies took Ruben into custody, then took him to Broward Health North, where he was treated for minor injuries. Then, he'll be taken to Broward County Jail.
Garcia was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.
The 32-year-old Ruben's driving history shows six traffic violation convictions, most recently in October for disobeying a red flashing signal. Online court records say he still owes the $185 from that violation and the $165 from an improper U-turn violation in 2015. He has paid his fines for careless driving and disobeying a traffic sign (both in August 2012), doing 68 mph in a 55 mph zone (2005) and 75 mph in a 55 mph zone (2002).
