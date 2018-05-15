Parkland parents run for school board

Parkland parents, who both lost daughters in the Stoneman Douglas shooting put in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty both hope to make schools safer.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a white SUV hit a cyclist near the 900 Block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist in the 900 block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Suspect vehicle is described as 2013-2017 white 4-door Ford Escape with damage to the front left bumper.
Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.
A shooting occurred at the CVS in Davie on November 01, 2017. A police investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a Craigslist transaction over the sale of an iPhone that went bad. The shooter was later cleared of all charges.
The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a woman's purse and was later captured on surveillance video attempting to use her stolen debit card to purchase more than $600 in merchandise at a Foot Locker in Miami Gardens.