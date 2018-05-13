Before murdering his father, doctor threatened to put girlfriend in a body bag, cops say

Before Weston doctor Rafael Azulay was accused of fatally shooting his father while failing to fatally shoot himself, he had been arrested on domestic violence charges three times, most recently in March.
The arrest files from that case, in which Azulay was charged with domestic strangulation and battery, says Azulay' former fiancée suffered a ruptured left eardrum and fractures to her facial and nasal bones.
"She said this incident was minor compared to a past incident," the arrest affadavit reads. "She has a visible scar on her nose/forehead which, she explained, was from the defendant smashing her face into a countertop."
She told a Broward sheriff's detective that the beating happened after a deputy came to the house where she still lives with Azulay to make a welfare check on March 1.
Though she assured the deputy she was fine, after he left, she said Azulay accused her or her mother of calling BSO. Those accusations came with repeated punches and a throat grab that forced her to run out the door shoeless.
She showed up at a BSO station the next day asking about a temporary restraining order.
She hadn't cooperated with Azulay's previous arrests, for domestic strangulation and felony battery in 2014 and battery in 2015. She said that's why both cases died. Azulay's record, both criminal and professional, remained officially clean.
She told the BSO detective she feared Azulay being arrested because, with his wealth, he could post any bond. She also feared that with his firearm, he'd make good on his threats "to bring her to her mother in a body bag," the detective wrote. "He also warned her he will never go back to jail and will take as many people down as [necessary] before going back to jail."
Azulay posted $50,000 bond the day after his March 6 arrest. Upon release, he turned over both his U.S. an Israeli passports. He was put on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Still, his former fiancéee got a temporary restraining order on March 23 that was extended once before running out on May 2.
On Saturday, BSO said, deputies responded to a call at 3204 Islewood Ave. in Weston, Azulay's house. Inside, deputies found 67-year-old Asher Azulay dead and 43-year-old Rafael Azulay suffering from gunshot wounds.
The younger, living Azulay was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
