AT&T workers open sinkhole outside gated South Florida community

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a white SUV hit a cyclist near the 900 Block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist in the 900 block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Suspect vehicle is described as 2013-2017 white 4-door Ford Escape with damage to the front left bumper.
Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.
A shooting occurred at the CVS in Davie on November 01, 2017. A police investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a Craigslist transaction over the sale of an iPhone that went bad. The shooter was later cleared of all charges.
The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a woman's purse and was later captured on surveillance video attempting to use her stolen debit card to purchase more than $600 in merchandise at a Foot Locker in Miami Gardens.