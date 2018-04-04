Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a crash in Lauderdale Lakes April 4, 2018, that left nine people including six children injured.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a crash in Lauderdale Lakes April 4, 2018, that left nine people including six children injured. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a crash in Lauderdale Lakes April 4, 2018, that left nine people including six children injured. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

Broward County

Crash in Lauderdale Lakes injures 6 children and 3 adults

By Tarpley Hitt

thitt@miamiherald.com

April 04, 2018 11:09 PM

A serious two-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes left nine people injured — six children and three adults — Wednesday evening, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
All nine were transported to Broward Health Medical Center and admitted as trauma alert patients. One of the adults is in critical condition, according to Fire Rescue. .

 


The accident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and 41st Street. The collision took place after “light rain,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue told NBC 6.


Northbound traffic in the area is now closed, deputies said in a statement.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge

View More Video