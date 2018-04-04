Crash in Lauderdale Lakes injures 6 children and 3 adults

A serious two-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes left nine people injured — six children and three adults — Wednesday evening, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue said in a tweet.
All nine were transported to Broward Health Medical Center and admitted as trauma alert patients. One of the adults is in critical condition, according to Fire Rescue. .
The accident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and 41st Street. The collision took place after “light rain,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue told NBC 6.
Northbound traffic in the area is now closed, deputies said in a statement.
