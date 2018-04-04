A man turned his eviction into a six-hour standoff. Now, it's a death investigation.

An eviction became a six-hour standoff in Pompano Beach that ended the death of the man being evicted, Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
BSO said the man appeared to have shot himself. The agency also said no deputies fired their weapons, but homicide investigators are on the scene for a death investigation, as is procedure.
BSO said deputies were doing an eviction in the 200 block of Southwest 14th Court around 10:40 a.m. when the man being evicted interrupted the process by pointing a gun at the deputies and the locksmith. After Pompano Beach police showed up, BSO said, the man fired shots.
Thus began a standoff that ended just before 5 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
