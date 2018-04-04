A father left his car running. A thief noticed that — and, eventually, the baby

A car thief found out that a 1-year-old child came with the Toyota he stole Wednesday morning, Fort Lauderdale police said.
A little more than an hour after the 11 a.m. theft in the 2400 block of Northwest 26th Avenue, the criminal left the car and baby at the corner of Northwest 24th Avenue and 19th Street, less than a mile away.
Sariah Rabb was reunited with her relieved father, Hollywood resident Jonathan Rabb, who told WPLG-Channel 10 he had gone inside a home to pick up something for his daughter when he left the parked car running.
"Horrible," Rabb said, describing his feelings. "Your daughter is gone, you can't do nothing about it but sit there. Not knowing what she's going through, if she's crying or if she's in an accident..."
Rabb sighed, "God is good."
The thief was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon.
