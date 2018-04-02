He crashed into an SUV on the Overseas Highway — and he did it drunk, police say

A Key West man was arrested Saturday night after police said he was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into an SUV.
Daniel Wayne Garza, 60, was driving a 2016 Kia Optima at mile marker 14 when he went to turn left from the southbound center turn lane at 7:32 p.m., according to the crash report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Garza turned left onto East Circle Drive “directly into the path” of a 2008 GMC Yukon, which was headed north. The Kia struck the front left of the Yukon and both vehicles stopped on the northbound shoulder with the Kia partially in the northbound lane, FHP said.
Linda L. Garza, 60, of Key West, a passenger in the Kia, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami with serious injuries but was in stable condition Monday, police said.
Paul Reece, 56, the driver of the Yukon, and passenger Mechelle Buffington, 47, both of Sugarloaf Key, were taken to Lower Keys Medical Center. Reece had serious injuries. He was in stable condition Monday.
Garza was arrested for felony DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI property damage and DUI, both misdemeanors. He was released from the Stock Island Detention Center on Sunday.
The northbound lane was closed and traffic was diverted through the center turn lane for approximately one hour, FHP said.
