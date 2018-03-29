Justin Williams went missing around 6 p.m. Thursday near 321 NW Seventh St. in Pompano Beach.
Justin Williams went missing around 6 p.m. Thursday near 321 NW Seventh St. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office
Justin Williams went missing around 6 p.m. Thursday near 321 NW Seventh St. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office

Broward County

Police seeking help to find 11-year-old boy who went missing in Pompano Beach

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 10:51 PM

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday in Pompano Beach.

2018-03-29_18-35-48
Justin Williams went missing around 6 p.m. Thursday near 321 NW Seventh St. in Pompano Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justin Williams was last spotted wearing a red shirt, red shorts and blue shoes near 321 NW Seventh St. in Pompano Beach. He is 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has black hair and brown-hued eyes.

Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Broward County’s Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge

View More Video