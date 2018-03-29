Police seeking help to find 11-year-old boy who went missing in Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday in Pompano Beach.
Justin Williams was last spotted wearing a red shirt, red shorts and blue shoes near 321 NW Seventh St. in Pompano Beach. He is 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has black hair and brown-hued eyes.
Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Broward County’s Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.
