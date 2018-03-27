Kids go there to bounce off the walls, but there was pepper spray in the air Tuesday.

A Davie trampoline gym for kids has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon after pepper spray got into the air conditioning system.
Davie Fire Rescue said there’s no certainty about whether or not the pepper spray got into the system at Off The Wall, 9130 State Rd. 84, on purpose or by some accident. A hazmat team from Hollywood Fire Rescue is monitoring the air quality. It’s unclear when the trampoline and video game venue, popular for birthday parties, will reopen. Both Broward and Miami-Dade public schools are on spring break.
An anonymous caller alerted Davie Fire Rescue that pepper spray had been dispersed into Off The Wall’s air conditioning system. When rescue workers arrived, the doors were open in an attempt at clearing the air naturally. No one needed to be transported to area hospitals or treated on the scene, though fire rescue workers got reports of coughing earlier.
