Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen with 27-year-old man

By David J. Neal

March 27, 2018 01:13 PM

The last time anyone saw 14-year-old Emily Martinez, cops say, she was leaving her Fort Lauderdale home with 27-year-old Benjamin Gomez.

That was Monday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Southwest 10th Street.

Fort Lauderdale police are looking for Emily, who is 5-foot-2, 125 pounds. She and Gomez were last seen heading north on Southwest 27th Avenue in a gray 2004 Honda Accord with a Florida license plate HJU I81.

Anyone knowing where Emily is or might be can call their local police department or Fort Lauderdale police at 954-764-4357 (HELP).

David J. Neal

