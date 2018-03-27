Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen with 27-year-old man

The last time anyone saw 14-year-old Emily Martinez, cops say, she was leaving her Fort Lauderdale home with 27-year-old Benjamin Gomez.
That was Monday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Southwest 10th Street.
Fort Lauderdale police are looking for Emily, who is 5-foot-2, 125 pounds. She and Gomez were last seen heading north on Southwest 27th Avenue in a gray 2004 Honda Accord with a Florida license plate HJU I81.
Anyone knowing where Emily is or might be can call their local police department or Fort Lauderdale police at 954-764-4357 (HELP).
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
