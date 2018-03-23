Here’s how the Patriots helped Douglas students get to the ‘March for Our Lives’ rally

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school who were making their way from South Florida to Washington, D.C., for the “March for Our Lives” rally got help from an unexpected source — the New England Patriots.
The football team and divisional rivals to the Miami Dolphins sent their team plane to South Florida on Thursday to fly the families of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 shooting and some of the students who were injured to the nation’s capital for the rally, Patriots spokesman Stacey James told the Boston Globe. He added that team owner Robert Kraft offered to loan the plane after being asked by former Arizona representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and their families boarding the @Patriots plane from #FLL to attend the #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, DC this weekend. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/Ja0HwMEwfS— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) March 23, 2018
James told the Boston Globe that Kraft was not on the flight and he was unaware if any Patriots players were on board the plane.
“No report other than they took off and everyone was happy,” James told the newspaper.
