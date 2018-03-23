Stoneman Douglas students heat up chilly Capitol with ‘Never Again’ message

Two hundred Parkland students descended on the U.S. Capitol Friday to lobby members of Congress for stricter gun control laws ahead of Saturday’s March for Our Lives, the student-led demonstration announced after last month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“We have come here today to hold accountable politicians and their disturbing inaction,” said Demitri Hoth, a Stoneman Douglas senior, at a rally on the House Triangle on a cold, clear morning. “Never again will our voices, students’ voices, be silenced and shunned.”
The students were accompanied by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton, Senators Bill Nelson, D-Florida, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, along with her husband, Captain Mark Kelly. Giffords and Kelly founded the anti-gun violence organization Giffords, which paid for the travel expenses of roughly 200 Parkland students and organized their trip to Washington.
“Stoneman Douglas students have energized the nation,” said Deutch. “Congress did more yesterday than they’ve done in recent memory, and they did it because of these students and the movement that they started.”
The rally launched a day of politicking for the Parkland students, who are hoping to capitalize on the momentum created by the #NeverAgain movement — which has already achieved a surprising legislative victory for gun-control activists in Florida — to push Congress to pass new gun laws.
In one sense, the students’ timing was good. Just hours after Congress passed legislation filling gaps in the federal gun background system and paying for school safety projects, they flooded into the Dirksen office building pursuing proposals that are far less certain: banning assault weapons, prohibiting extended magazines, and universal background checks.
After gathering the entire group in the Committee on Rules and Administration event room with Deutch, Nelson and former Vice President Joe Biden, they broke up into dozens of small groups to fan out. Each student brought with them talking points and realistic expectations.
“If they refuse to meet with you, then you have their answer,” Biden told the students, according to Gregory Littman, an American history teacher at Stoneman Douglas.
But in another sense, the students’ timing wasn’t so good. Many lawmakers, especially House members, were likely in New York on Friday for the funeral of the oldest sitting member of Congress, Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died last week. And Congress is scheduled to leave for a 16-day spring recess, which will likely dilute any momentum created by the lobbying efforts and the upcoming march. But the group of students, shepherded by the Giffords organization, had pre-arranged meetings.
A group of eight students from Stoneman Douglas and South Broward High School sat down with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and told him their experiences during the shooting and with gun violence in general.
“No one knew what was going to happen us,” a Stoneman Douglas senior told Kaine. “No one knew what was going to happen to anyone.”
“You’re really changing our culture on this in some amazing ways,” Kaine told them.
Some of the students in Washington this weekend traveled to Tallahassee last month, where they pushed through a bill that, among other aspects, bans bump stocks and raised the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21. But in Washington, several students told the Miami Herald that they know they’re in for a longer, harder fight.
“We do know that on a federal level it’s much harder” to change gun laws, said Lucia Carrero, 18. “But it’s not a one-time thing. We need to keep this movement going and we’re going to keep on fighting until there’s actual change.”
Still, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, said the lobbying efforts of the Parkland victims’ families, as well as the students, has created “legislative momentum” in Washington.
“The work they’re doing has really been helpful in terms of breaking through ice and getting progress on things,” he said.
Kyra Gurney: 305-376-3205, @KyraGurney
