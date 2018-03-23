Tanker truck turnover means hell for commuters on I-95 — and even Tri-Rail

Hundreds of gallons of fuel are awash on several I-95 southbound lanes by Hallandale Beach Boulevard after a gas tanker truck overturned near Ives Dairy Road early Friday morning, CBS4 reports.
As of 7:30 a.m., three lanes remain shut down due to the accident, NBC6 reports, and the Golden Glades and Hollywood Tri-Rail stations will likely be impacted for six to eight hours due to the spill. Tri-Rail has tracks near the accident so trains could be stopped if fire officials rule it necessary, WPLG Local 10 reports.
The mess is just beyond exit 18 on I-95 in Hallandale and traffic is backed up for miles more than five hours after the 2 a.m. truck turnover. Northbound traffic is moving, but if you can avoid the area it wouldn’t be a bad idea. Though no sprint during rush hour even when free of accidents, Federal Highway, US 441, or the Turnpike can be alternate routes.
