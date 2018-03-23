The mother had the green. The surviving driver, now in jail, had the speed, cops say.

A year and a day after a T-bone crash that killed a woman and put one of her daughters in intensive care, Fort Lauderdale police officially accused Ashley Rivera of causing the crash.
Rivera, 35, sits in Broward County Jail with a $105,100 bond on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.
The driver who didn’t survive the March 20, 2017 crash at West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue was Pompano Beach resident and AutoNation manager Elaine May, a 50-year-old mother of teenage daughters Courtney and Jenn, and wife of artist and sculptor John May.
Friends set up a GoFundMe page for Jenn’s medical expenses and, for the first $100,000, AutoNation matched every dollar with 25 cents. The page says Ball State graduate May was driving Jenn home from soccer practice when the crash happened.
Rivera’s driving history includes a 2015 high-occupancy-vehicle lane violation and three speeding tickets, the most expensive being $270.00 for driving 62 mph in a 45 mph zone. The most recent of the speeding tickets was almost four years in Rivera’s past as she drove west on Commercial Boulevard the day of the crash.
The probable cause affidavit says two witnesses told police they were going 45 mph when Rivera zoomed past them on Commercial Boulevard before they saw the fatal collision. The affidavit also says the math on the crash puts Rivera’s speed between 57 and 61 mph when she blew through a light that a crash reconstructionist calculated had been red for at least six seconds.
May, rolling her 2014 Nissan Maxima south through a green light at Northwest 15th Avenue, was T-boned on the driver’s side. She was declared dead at the scene. Jenn lived, but suffered fractured ribs, a fractured sacrum, fractured superior pubic ramus, fractured left hemothorax, diaphragmatic rupture, lacerated spleen, and a lacerated kidney.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
