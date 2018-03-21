Douglas students to carry only clear backpacks, and metal detectors may soon arrive, district says

Parents and students arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first time since 17 students and faculty members were killed in a mass shooting at the school in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. On March, 21, 2018, the district announced a new safety plan requiring students to carry only clear backpacks, among other measures. David Santiago miami herald file photo