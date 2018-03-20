Two young men injured, one critically when domestic dispute leads to shooting, cops say

A domestic dispute left two young men injured — one of them critically — in Miramar Tuesday, according to police.
Officers were called to the 7900 block of Ramona Street at 4:15 p.m., according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for Miramar police.
Rues said an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were wounded. One was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital by fire rescue, the other was taken the hospital by a witness, Rues said. One of the men was in critical condition, though Rues couldn’t say which one.
Detectives were sorting out what happened, Rues said.
“This is not a random act,” said Rues. “This is a domestic situation.”
The alleged shooter, who was cooperating and speaking with detectives, knew the victims. One of the men is the boyfriend of his girlfriend’s daughter and the other is the boyfriend’s brother.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday night.
