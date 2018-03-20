Woman who took in Parkland school shooter: ‘I could not live in fear in my own home.’

Sitting beside celebrity attorney Gloria Allred at a news conference in New York Tuesday, the woman who took in Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz said he was obsessed with guns — and had the mental and emotional capacity of a child.

“Nikolas was 19 years old, but he felt mentally and emotionally similar as a 12 year old,” said Rocxanne Deschamps, who allowed Cruz to live with her and her family in a Lantana trailer after his mother, Lynda Cruz, died last year. Deschamps and Lynda Cruz had been neighbors in Parkland and remained close friends.

Speaking to the news media for the first time in more than a month, Deschamps said through tears that Nikolas Cruz’s frightening behavior led her to call 911 three times. She told the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office that Cruz owned guns and had put them to the heads of his mother and younger brother, Zachary Cruz. But deputies said there was nothing they could do.

“He should have never been able to purchase or have those guns in his possession,” said Deschamps, who is now fighting in court to represent Lynda Cruz’s estate.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deschamps also called to report that Cruz was digging a hole in her back yard, possibly to bury a gun he had bought at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and that he had gotten into a fight with her adult son. Cruz lived with Deschamps for less than a month last November before moving in with another friend.

Allred said her client did “everything that she could” to prevent the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz confessed to killing 17 people. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Cruz’s behalf.

“Rocxanne feels the system failed the victims of the Parkland tragedy,” said Allred, a high-profile lawyer who often takes controversial cases.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 49 Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school Pause 96 Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos. 243 Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 88 Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses 25 Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall 55 Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout 21 Students from American High walkout in support of Douglas 31 Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window 152 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students hold rally in memory of massacre classmates 185 Confessed school shooter Cruz makes court appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel

Warning signs about Cruz’s behavior were shared before the shooting with law enforcement, including the FBI and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as well as Broward County Public Schools and mental health counselors. No one acted with enough urgency to stop his attack.

The young man was obviously depressed, Deschamps said — and she “begged” him to go to the doctor. But he refused to take his medication because he didn’t believe it was helping.

Rocxanne Deschamps, left, is consoled by her attorney, Gloria Allred, during a news conference in New York to discuss Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Drew Angerer Getty Images

Deschamps said when Cruz was still living with his mother, she had seen an arsenal of weapons in his room.

“The guns that I observed were not hunting guns,” she said. “They looked like army guns. I saw at least five of them. The guns looked like assault weapons. They were very large. I also saw a large box of bullets.”

Deschamps said she took in Cruz to honor a promise she made to Lynda Cruz before her friend was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and flu in October 2017 and died.

“She was like my mom,” said Deschamps, who took the boys on outings for bowling, boating, the movies, arcades and water parks before their mother’s death.

But Deschamps said eventually her conflicts with Nikolas Cruz led her to conclude she could not have him in her house — if he stayed armed. She said he had to choose between the guns or staying with her family.

“He chose the gun,” she said.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 49 Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school Pause 96 Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos. 243 Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 88 Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses 25 Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall 55 Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout 21 Students from American High walkout in support of Douglas 31 Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window 152 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students hold rally in memory of massacre classmates 185 Confessed school shooter Cruz makes court appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Broward Sheriff's Office released an unedited of surveillance video outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during and after confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018. BSO

“I could not live in fear in my own home,” she added.

In her comments, she also praised the students leading the charge for gun control after the shooting, saying she hopes elected officials will “listen” to their voices.

She is currently involved in a squabble in Broward court over Nikolas Cruz’s inheritance from his mother. A lawyer representing Nikolas Cruz asked that Deschamps not be appointed to represent the estate, warning of “red flags” about her conduct. The lawyer, Audra Simovitch, resigned from the case last week, court records show. It’s not clear how large the estate is.

Deschamps and her family also took in Cruz’s younger brother, who was arrested Monday for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas.

Zachary Cruz, 18, is being held on a $500,000 bond.