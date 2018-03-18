He was killed near his wife, friends and Harley — but 645 miles from home

A Sunrise man plowed over three people in his pickup truck on a turnpike shoulder Saturday night, killing one man and putting two other people in the hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
John Hawkins, 53, of Atlanta died a mile south of the Sunrise Boulevard exit on Florida’s Turnpike.
Hawkins’ wife, 52-year-old Angela Richardson, was taken to Plantation Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Plantation Regional also treated the minor injuries of Tom Nunn, 62, of Smyrna, Georgia.
Charges are pending against Sunrise’s Sean Marlin, 23.
Traffic court records indicate Marlin has one traffic conviction in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties: going 25 mph in a 15 mph school zone, a $300 violation, in 2011.
The FHP crash report says it’s unclear whether or not alcohol was involved. It’s also unclear whether or not Hawkins, Richardson and Nunn — who were riding Harley-Davidsons — and Stone Mountain, Georgia’s Raphael Holmes, a Victory Boardwalk rider, were on or off their motorcycles as they were stopped on the right shoulder of the turnpike’s southbound side around 9:35 p.m.
What is clear: Marlin, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, veered out of the far right lane, onto the shoulder and smashed all four motorcycles and at least Hawkins, Richardson and Nunn.
Hawkins died on the highway.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
