Firefighters expecting a house burning found nothing. They weren’t mad. Just impressed.

A boy did a fireman’s job to save his Weston home Saturday afternoon, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue said.
BSO Battalion Chief Michael Kane said when firefighters answered a call for a residential structure fire call in the 1300 block of Majesty Terrace, they found the fire already taken care of by 13-year-old Lucas Gudas, who goes to Falcon Cove Middle School.
Several remote control car batteries charging on a single device overheated in the garage of Lucas’ home.
“The fire could have easily turned into an inferno and completely gutted the house,” Kane said.
But at the smell of the smoke, Lucas told his other three family members they needed to evacuate. As Marcella Gudas called 911, Lucas grabbed the family fire extinguisher and took on the fire in the crowded garage. Station 67 units got there to find the Gudas family safe outside and the fire out.
“If not for the courage and wherewithal of young Lucas, we could be reporting a tragedy,” Kane said. “Instead, we are praising a remarkable young man — a hero.”
