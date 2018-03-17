The truth didn’t set him free. It meant he had to be booked, then post bond.

A Florida man of great honesty didn’t waste a deputy’s time but still wound up briefly in jail, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to IRCSO deputy Michael Snowhill, while heading east on 12th Street in Vero Beach Monday morning and stopped at the 27th Avenue stoplight, he saw a northbound red sedan run the red light. Snowhill caught up to the red sedan, which stopped after he hit his lights and siren.
Snowhill said he asked for the driver’s license, registration and insurance card but got only a Florida ID card with the name “Brian Allan Keith White” and the explanation, “I will be honest with you. I don’t have a driver’s license because I failed the driving portion of the test.”
The arrest report says Snowhill asked White why his car exuded the distinctive scent of marijuana. White, the report said, “... reached for the center console, opened the lid and pulled out a small, plastic bag that contained less than 20 grams of loose marijuana and said, ‘Because I have this.’ ”
White, 23, was ticketed for failing to stop at a red light, driving without a license and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. He posted $1,000 bond and was out by 9:30 a.m.
