Mounir Redwan, 85, was last seen about 3 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, in the area of 6592 Taft St., Hollywood. Police need the public’s help to find him. Hollywood Police Department
Broward County

‘Endangered’ 85-year-old man is missing and Hollywood police need your help

By Howard Cohen

March 17, 2018 02:39 PM

The Hollywood Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing senior they say is an “endangered person.”

Mounir Redwan, 85, was last seen about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 6592 Taft St. — the same address as the Redwan Bakery in Hollywood.

Redwan was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue plaid shirt. He was driving a 2005 maroon Toyota Sienna minivan with the tag number DYUQ40.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

