‘Endangered’ 85-year-old man is missing and Hollywood police need your help

The Hollywood Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing senior they say is an “endangered person.”
Mounir Redwan, 85, was last seen about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 6592 Taft St. — the same address as the Redwan Bakery in Hollywood.
Redwan was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue plaid shirt. He was driving a 2005 maroon Toyota Sienna minivan with the tag number DYUQ40.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.
