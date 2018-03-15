Broward County

One transported to hospital after boat crash on the Intracoastal

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 11:09 PM

One trauma patient was taken to a hospital after a boat crashed into a dock, according to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue.

In a Tweet, Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue said the accident happened on the Intracoastal Waterway. The second passenger was checked out on the scene.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout

View More Video