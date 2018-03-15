One transported to hospital after boat crash on the Intracoastal

One trauma patient was taken to a hospital after a boat crashed into a dock, according to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue.
In a Tweet, Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue said the accident happened on the Intracoastal Waterway. The second passenger was checked out on the scene.
Crews on scene of a boating accident in the Intracoastal Waterway. Vessel vs. dock with one victim in the water. Ft. Lauderdale fireboat is enroute to assist.— HALLANDALE BEACH FR (@HBFIREPIO) March 16, 2018
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
