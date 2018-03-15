Search for a gunman in Tamarac puts seven Broward schools on lockdown

Two schools Tamarac and five in Sunrise went on lockdown as Broward Sheriff’s Office searched for a gunman near Tamarac.
BSO started searching for an armed suspect in the area of Millennium Middle School and Challenger Elementary School, in the 5800 block of Northwest 94th Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Some Millennium students and teachers are waiting and being fed at a synagogue across the street.
Five schools in Sunrise -- West Pine Middle, Discovery Elementary, Banyon Elementary, Village Elementary, Franklin Academy -- also went on lockdown until around 1 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
