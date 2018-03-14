Six residents of a Hollywood ALF taken to hospital with Norovirus symptoms, cops say

Six residents of a Hollywood assisted living facility were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering from flu-like symptoms, according to police.
Crews responded to Emerald Park Retirement Center, 5770 Stirling Rd, to find several ill elderly patients.
Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said it appeared the residents may have contracted Norovirus.
Norovirus, which is very contagious and often causes diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting, “occurs most frequently in closed and crowded environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, child care centers, schools and cruise ships,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
Never miss a local story.
Grossman said the conditions of those taken to the hospital was not immediately known.
Two calls to the facility Wednesday afternoon ended abruptly when a woman answering the phone hung up after hearing “Miami Herald.”
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments