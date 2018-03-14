This well-dressed robber eluded the FBI so long he got a nickname. Now they mean business.

A South Florida bank robber attained second level FBI attention when investigators dubbed him “The Business Bandit.” On Wednesday, the FBI showed they mean business with Mr. Business by talking money.
The FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for “information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction” of The Business Bandit, so named for how well-dressed he’s been for each of 10 bank robberies over the last two years and three months.
For his most recent unauthorized withdrawal, The Business Bandit dropped by a Cooper City Bank of America branch, 5504 S. Flamingo Rd.
Starting with a robbery at a Boca Raton TD Bank branch on Dec. 18, 2015, he’s credited with six bank robberies in Palm Beach County, two in Miami-Dade County and two in Broward County. He’s shown great diversity with regard to banking institutions: three TD Bank branches, two Suntrust, two Wells Fargo, one PNC Bank, one BB&T and this last Bank of America branch.
Despite being a sharp dresser, he’s considered armed and dangerous.
Those with information on his identity can call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
