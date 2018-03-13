A fire at Intracoastal Tower in Pompano Beach killed an 80-year-old man, sent seven people to the hospital and put 100 people out of their condominiums in Tuesday’s first hours.
A fire at Intracoastal Tower in Pompano Beach killed an 80-year-old man, sent seven people to the hospital and put 100 people out of their condominiums in Tuesday’s first hours. CBS4
A fire at Intracoastal Tower in Pompano Beach killed an 80-year-old man, sent seven people to the hospital and put 100 people out of their condominiums in Tuesday’s first hours. CBS4

Broward County

Condo high-rise fire kills a man and forces 100 people from their homes

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 13, 2018 08:19 AM

A senior citizen died early Tuesday in a fire at a Pompano Beach high-rise condominium, according to fire-rescue.

The blaze started after 1 a.m. at Intracoastal Tower, 1505 Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the resident in Apt. 707 exited her bathroom to a fire in her home. While she was able to escape without harm and firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other apartments, the smoke wasn’t so easily contained.

An 80-year-old man who lived four doors down from the fire died. Seven others were treated for smoke inhalation at area hospitals. Three of those were rescued from their seventh-floor balconies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to burning Apt. 707, the fire damaged other units enough that 100 people will be displaced.

The fire’s cause is under investigation by PBFR Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students hold rally in memory of massacre classmates

View More Video