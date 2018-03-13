Condo high-rise fire kills a man and forces 100 people from their homes

A senior citizen died early Tuesday in a fire at a Pompano Beach high-rise condominium, according to fire-rescue.
The blaze started after 1 a.m. at Intracoastal Tower, 1505 Riverside Dr.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the resident in Apt. 707 exited her bathroom to a fire in her home. While she was able to escape without harm and firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other apartments, the smoke wasn’t so easily contained.
An 80-year-old man who lived four doors down from the fire died. Seven others were treated for smoke inhalation at area hospitals. Three of those were rescued from their seventh-floor balconies.
In addition to burning Apt. 707, the fire damaged other units enough that 100 people will be displaced.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by PBFR Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal.
The aftermath of a high rise apt fire in Pompano Beach. An 80 year old man lost his life. More on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/RNrodfXakt— Marybel Rodriguez (@MarybelCBS4) March 13, 2018
