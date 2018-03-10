Man shot to death in McDonald’s parking lot, police say

A Pompano Beach man is dead after being shot several times in Fort Lauderdale, police say.
According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened Friday night near a McDonald's parking lot at 27 West Broward Blvd. Detectives say the victim, 30-year-old Joseph Burgess, got into a physical fight with two men.
During the altercation, Burgess was shot numerous times before the suspects fled. Burgess was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died, police say.
The two suspects are still at large.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Det. Mark Breen at 954-828-5708, Sgt. Steve Novak at 954-828-5556 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
