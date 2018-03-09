Judge denies bond a second time for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

For a second time a judge has denied bond to confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz, 19, has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 students and school personnel at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month and attempting to kill 17 others on Valentine’s Day.

The hearing was held Friday at 1 p.m. at the Broward County Courthouse.

Cruz was originally denied bond shortly after his arrest. The second bond hearing was held because of the new charges added in the indictment.

Cruz has been charged with the murders of 17 students and staffers: Luke Hoyer, 15; Martin Duque-Anguiano, 14; Gina Montalto, 14; Alex Schachter, 14; Alaina Petty, 14; Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Helena Ramsay, 17; Christopher Hixon, 49; Carmen Schentrup, 16; Aaron Feis, 37; Scott Beigel, 35; Meadow Pollack, 18; Cara Loughran, 14; Joaquin Oliver, 17; Jaime Guttenberg, 14; and Peter Wang, 15.

The indictment identified the 17 injured as Ashley Baez, William Olson, Kheshava Managapuram, Justin Colton, Alexander Dworet, Genesis Valentin, Daniela Menescal, Samantha Grady, Samantha Fuentes, Isabel Chequer, Samantha Mayor, Benjamin Wikander, Madeleine “Maddy” Wilford, Marian Kabachenko, Stacey Lippel, Anthony Borges and Kyle Laman