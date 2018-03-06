More Videos

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office a pick-up truck and a passenger van collided and rolled over, causing the truck to roll onto its side in the center median and the van eventually coming to a rest in the northbound lanes at the 41 mile marker of the Interstate 75 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The impact of the rollover ejected several occupants of the white van, which was carrying fifteen passengers. Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Services
Broward County

1 killed, more than dozen injured in rollover wreck on Alligator Alley

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 06, 2018 07:48 PM

At least one person died and more than a dozen were injured in a rollover crash on Alligator Alley Tuesday evening that halted traffic in both directions, according to authorities.

The wreck, which involved a pickup truck and a large van, happened near Mile Marker 41 outside of Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said. Traffic was blocked in both directions.

According to Fire Rescue, the truck flipped on its side. The van, carrying 15 passengers, rolled several times, causing several people to be ejected, the department said.

Air rescue units from Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties assisted Broward in taking 12 people, including adults and children, to area hospitals.

Four people were treated for minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.

