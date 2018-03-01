People protest against guns at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 17, 2018, after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that killed 17 students and educators.
D.C. march against gun violence organized by Parkland students bumped by talent show

By Martin Vassolo

March 01, 2018

The March for Our Lives, an anti-gun violence rally organized by the Parkland student survivors after the Feb. 14 school shooting, reportedly cannot be held on the National Mall due to a conflicting permit application for what is being described as a “talent show” by the National Park Service.

A permit filed last week by survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland stated the march would be held March 24 on the National Mall. Up to 500,000 people are expected to attend.

Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the Park Service, said organizers were looking to move the rally to another location following the scheduling conflict with a permit filed by a film crew, according to the Washington Post. Litterst told the Post Wednesday that March For Our Lives organizers were planning their rally on Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and 12th streets Northwest.

A request for comment from the March for Our Lives team was not immediately returned, but student leader David Hogg, a senior at the school who has become one of the faces of the #NeverAgain movement against gun violence, said the group would find a way to hold its event in some capacity.

“We’ve worked hard and we’re going to work through this,” the 17-year-old wrote in a text to a reporter.

More information will be released by the group, he added.

