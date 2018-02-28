More Videos

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas 2:52

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas

Pause
Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus 1:47

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting 5:53

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 3:51

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Purim treat bags pack sweets, guides and a 'communal hug' 1:44

Purim treat bags pack sweets, guides and a 'communal hug'

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 0:47

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope 2:34

School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 0:59

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 1:31

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others

911 call: It's not the first time NIkolas Cruz puts a gun to someone's head 2:02

911 call: It's not the first time NIkolas Cruz puts a gun to someone's head

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting

Douglas High School reopened to students two weeks after a school shooting left 17 students and faculty members dead. Photo by Matias J. Ocner; video by Emily Michot.
Miami Herald
Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Broward County

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Deborah Lentz destroyed her gun as a reaction to a high school shooting in Florida in which 17 people died. Speaking on CNN, Lentz said she was inspired to destroy her gun after seeing another video posted online in which a former gun enthusiast destroyed his gun to ensure no one could come to any harm as a result of it. On Twitter, Lentz said that reducing the number of guns available won’t solve the problem, but “it will help.” She also said while her actions are just a drop in the bucket she chooses to do what she can. This video shows Lentz destroy her gun with an angle grinder.

Purim treat bags pack sweets, guides and a 'communal hug'

Broward County

Purim treat bags pack sweets, guides and a 'communal hug'

The Jewish Federation of Broward County held a Purim for Parkland Mitzvah project Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Volunteers from across South Florida's Jewish community gathered together to assemble approximately 6,000 Mishloach manot bags (Purim treats), which will be delivered to Parkland teens impacted by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope

Broward County

School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope

17-year-old Maddy Wilford, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High junior who was shot several times during the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, was first treated on scene by Coral Springs Fire Dept. Lt. Laz Ojeda. The two shared their emotional memories and their hope for the future during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Broward Health North, where Wilford was treated for her life-threatening wounds.

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

Broward County

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.