Man who used story about a cat and tuna to rob people in their home arrested, cops say

A man who detectives say tied up two people inside their home and robbed them after using a story about a cat needing a can of tuna was arrested Sunday, Hollywood police confirmed.
Robert Young, 49, was being held in Broward’s main jail Monday with no bond. He faces charges including kidnapping, home invasion with a deadly weapon and grand theft.
According to police, on Feb. 11 Young knocked on the door of a 68-year-old woman and told her his cat got into her yard. He then asked for a can of tuna to lure it out. When she went in her house to get it, police say he followed her in and tied her and another person up. It was not clear what items were taken, but police say he left the home on the 4500 block of West Park Road on a bicycle.
The next day, Hollywood police identified Young through “physical evidence.” The department released a photo of Young and asked for help in finding him.
Police said Monday that a witness spotted Young and called Crime Stoppers. He was arrested in Pompano Beach.
