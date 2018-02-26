The U.S. Soccer Women's National Team is going to honor Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 victims in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting, at the team's match against England in Orlando on March 7.
U.S. women’s national soccer team to honor Stoneman Douglas shooting victim

By Jordan McPherson

February 26, 2018 02:45 PM

On Sunday morning, Marjory Stoneman Douglas soccer captain Jamie Morris sent out a simple request to the U.S. women’s national soccer team: Honor our friend Alyssa Alhadeff.

Alhadeff, a 14-year-old freshman and an avid soccer player, was one of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at her high school on Feb. 14.

“The USWNT exemplifies strength, activism, and resilience, and as young soccer players, we admire you,” Morris’ message, which went viral on Twitter, read in part. “Please let me know if there is a way we could work together to support Alyssa’s memory and commemorate our amazing school, Marory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

The national team listened loud and clear, announcing Sunday it will honor Alyssa during its match against England in Orlando on March 7.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped @jamiemorris03's tweet spread and make its way to us,” the post reads. “We got in touch with Alyssa’s family last week and are honored to say they will be at our match in Orlando on March 7, where we will hold a moment of silence to honor her life.”

In a second tweet, the U.S. Women’s National Team confirmed that Alhadeff’s club team — Parkland Travel Soccer — will be attending the match and that it has reached out to the Douglas soccer team as well.

Pause
Luis Rodriguez attended the funeral for Alyssa Alhadeff at the Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, February 16, 2018. She was one of the 17 victims killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas HS on Wednesday. Charles Trainor Jr.Miami Herald

The match will take place at Orlando City Stadium as part of the SheBelieves Cup. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

“Thank you so much,” Morris wrote in response to the national soccer team’s announcement. “We are very appreciative of your kindness and compassion, and would love to be there to help honor our heroic teammate and the 16 other lives that were tragically taken from our community, to take part in commemorating them for their bravery. #MSDStrong”

Pause
