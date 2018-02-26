U.S. women’s national soccer team to honor Stoneman Douglas shooting victim

On Sunday morning, Marjory Stoneman Douglas soccer captain Jamie Morris sent out a simple request to the U.S. women’s national soccer team: Honor our friend Alyssa Alhadeff.

Alhadeff, a 14-year-old freshman and an avid soccer player, was one of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at her high school on Feb. 14.

“The USWNT exemplifies strength, activism, and resilience, and as young soccer players, we admire you,” Morris’ message, which went viral on Twitter, read in part. “Please let me know if there is a way we could work together to support Alyssa’s memory and commemorate our amazing school, Marory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The national team listened loud and clear, announcing Sunday it will honor Alyssa during its match against England in Orlando on March 7.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped @jamiemorris03's tweet spread and make its way to us,” the post reads. “We got in touch with Alyssa’s family last week and are honored to say they will be at our match in Orlando on March 7, where we will hold a moment of silence to honor her life.”

Thank you so much to everyone who helped @jamiemorris03's tweet spread and make its way to us. We got in touch with Alyssa’s family last week and are honored to say they will be at our match in Orlando on March 7, where we will hold a moment of silence to honor her life. pic.twitter.com/2OwbB40fMI — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) February 25, 2018

In a second tweet, the U.S. Women’s National Team confirmed that Alhadeff’s club team — Parkland Travel Soccer — will be attending the match and that it has reached out to the Douglas soccer team as well.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:34 School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope Pause 0:59 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 1:31 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 2:02 911 call: It's not the first time NIkolas Cruz puts a gun to someone's head 1:06 Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’ 6:34 Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting 2:20 A unique American ritual: The school shooting 2:48 Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard 12:55 Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’ 1:12 FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Luis Rodriguez attended the funeral for Alyssa Alhadeff at the Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, February 16, 2018. She was one of the 17 victims killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas HS on Wednesday. Charles Trainor Jr.Miami Herald

The match will take place at Orlando City Stadium as part of the SheBelieves Cup. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

“Thank you so much,” Morris wrote in response to the national soccer team’s announcement. “We are very appreciative of your kindness and compassion, and would love to be there to help honor our heroic teammate and the 16 other lives that were tragically taken from our community, to take part in commemorating them for their bravery. #MSDStrong”