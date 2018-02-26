More Videos

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 0:47

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Pause
Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 0:59

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 1:31

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others

911 call: It's not the first time NIkolas Cruz puts a gun to someone's head 2:02

911 call: It's not the first time NIkolas Cruz puts a gun to someone's head

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’ 1:06

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting 6:34

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

A unique American ritual: The school shooting 2:20

A unique American ritual: The school shooting

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard 2:48

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’ 12:55

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis 1:12

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis

School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope

17-year-old Maddy Wilford, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High junior who was shot several times during the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, was first treated on scene by Coral Springs Fire Dept. Lt. Laz Ojeda. The two shared their emotional memories and their hope for the future during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Broward Health North, where Wilford was treated for her life-threatening wounds.
emichot@miamiherald.com
Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

Broward County

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

Florida

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

Police officers greeted students arriving at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, with hugs and high fives to “show they care” in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Facebook post made on February 20 showed. The officers from the Traffic Operations Unit made the visit as part of a plan to visit schools as students were arriving and personally greet them. The Charles County Sheriff’s Department said that, at first, the students "didn’t know what to make of it,” but that, ultimately, the officers’ presence “put smiles on the teens [sic] faces,” and they planned on continuing to visit schools.