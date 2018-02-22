Angela Tanner rests against the fence that surrounds the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland. The school will reopen to students on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.
Broward County

Reopening date for Stoneman Douglas High students bumped back

By Howard Cohen

February 22, 2018 07:44 PM

Broward County Public School officials have pushed back the reopening of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to students by one day.

Students will now return to classes on Wednesday, Feb. 28, not on the previously announced Tuesday, administrators said Thursday evening.

The first day back on Wednesday will have a shorter day and it will be the first time the students are back in the school since the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 people dead — 14 students and three faculty members.

Superintendent Robert Runcie has said school administrators — who can go back to the school on Friday — have reorganized class schedules to accommodate students in other school buildings. Building 12, where the shooting took place, will be demolished and replaced by a memorial, the school district has said.

“It’s going to be tight, but they’ve come up with some good creative ways to keep all of the students together and all of the faculty together, which is the goal,” Runcie said.

The school will follow a modified schedule from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. through March 2.

Miami Herald staff writer Chabeli Herrera contributed to this story.

