Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’ 12:55

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis 1:12

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 1:44

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting 2:00

West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence 0:20

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health 0:59

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 2:23

Woman destroys her gun in wake of Florida high school shooting 3:45

Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard

Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation helped to bus 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to Tallahassee Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 to have their voices heard before Legislative leaders.
Police officers greeted students arriving at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, with hugs and high fives to “show they care” in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Facebook post made on February 20 showed. The officers from the Traffic Operations Unit made the visit as part of a plan to visit schools as students were arriving and personally greet them. The Charles County Sheriff’s Department said that, at first, the students "didn’t know what to make of it,” but that, ultimately, the officers’ presence “put smiles on the teens [sic] faces,” and they planned on continuing to visit schools.

Woman destroys her gun in wake of Florida high school shooting

Amanda Meyer, originally from Strawberry Point, Iowa, filmed herself destroying a gun in response to the mass shooting that happened at a Florida high school. Meyer said she grew up around guns and that her parents always emphasized gun safety. She said the only way she could be sure that her Sig Sauer P229 won’t hurt anyone was by destroying it.