A gun show is being held in Dade County after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people earlier in the week in Broward County. Flyers posted at the show entrance said there was no "disrespect or insensitivity" intended by the show, and said show organizers demand and enforce strict gun safety and encourage training. Hundreds of people attended the show. Associated Press Edited by C.M. Guerrero

Broward County

Gun show cancels event after mayor asks ‘courteously’

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 21, 2018 12:30 PM

The Florida Gun & Knife Show, an annual event for decades in Broward County, won’t happen just over a month after the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler asked the event to cancel.

In a letter posted to Sun Sentinel reporter Brittany Wallman’s Twitter account, show manager Morgan Waters wrote to Seiler in part, “You have requested, both courteously and professionally, that we refrain from conducting this particular event in March 2018. We are extremely proud of the track record of this event, which has taken place over 30 years without a single incident, attended and enjoyed by thousands of law abiding residents of Broward County -- your friends and neighbors. We will honor your request with respect to the upcoming March 2018 show.”

The Florida Gun & Knife Show was scheduled for March 17 and 18 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Gun Shows held its gun expo last weekend at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Exposition Center.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

