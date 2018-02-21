Gun show cancels event after mayor asks ‘courteously’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:24 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' Pause 3:45 Woman destroys her gun in wake of Florida high school shooting 0:47 Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 1:19 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 0:59 Funeral held for Douglas High student Gina Montalto 0:49 Run 4 Beigel held in honor of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel 1:31 Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts 0:45 Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns' 2:04 West Boca High high school students stage walkout in memory of Douglas shooting victims 0:42 Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca Rotan students after march Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A gun show is being held in Dade County after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people earlier in the week in Broward County. Flyers posted at the show entrance said there was no "disrespect or insensitivity" intended by the show, and said show organizers demand and enforce strict gun safety and encourage training. Hundreds of people attended the show. Associated Press Edited by C.M. Guerrero

