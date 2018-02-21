Gun show cancels event after mayor asks ‘courteously’

The Florida Gun & Knife Show, an annual event for decades in Broward County, won’t happen just over a month after the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler asked the event to cancel.
In a letter posted to Sun Sentinel reporter Brittany Wallman’s Twitter account, show manager Morgan Waters wrote to Seiler in part, “You have requested, both courteously and professionally, that we refrain from conducting this particular event in March 2018. We are extremely proud of the track record of this event, which has taken place over 30 years without a single incident, attended and enjoyed by thousands of law abiding residents of Broward County -- your friends and neighbors. We will honor your request with respect to the upcoming March 2018 show.”
Gun show operator says Fort Lauderdale Mayor Seiler asked "courteously and professionally" that the March gun show at the city-owned War Memorial Auditorium not take place. He agreed to cancel it. pic.twitter.com/hDIr6j3h0Y— Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) February 20, 2018
Never miss a local story.
The Florida Gun & Knife Show was scheduled for March 17 and 18 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.
Florida Gun Shows held its gun expo last weekend at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Exposition Center.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments