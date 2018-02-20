Photo gallery: Stoneman Douglas students go to Tallahassee | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior, Diego Pfeiffer, 18, speaks to the crowd of students who came out to welcome them at Leon High School Tuesday night, Feb. 20, 2018.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Hundreds of students stand in front of Leon High School to greet Stoneman Douglas students as they arrive from Coral Springs.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Stoneman Douglas students are greeted by hundreds of students as they arrive at Leon High School in Tallahassee Tuesday night.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Demitri Hoth, 17, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High, works on composing his speech, that is in the form of a letter, that he hopes to read tomorrow to legislators.
Emily Michot
emichot@MiamiHerald.com
Stoneman Douglas High senior Tyra Hemans holds a sign in front of the bus before boarding for the road trip to Tallahassee.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Stoneman Douglas senior Tyra Hemans, 19, is comforted in a group hug before she boards a bus with classmates for a trip to the Capitol in Tallahaseee to demand tighter gun control.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Supporters of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students before they left on buses to Tallahassee to demand more political action on gun violence.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students wait to board buses to head to Tallahassee to demand stronger gun control.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Julia Salomone, 18, and sister Lindsey, 15, celebrate with other students as their bus leaves Coral Springs bound for Tallahassee on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, to demand stronger gun control.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Stoneman Douglas trip organizers, students Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin, both juniors, talk to the crowd of students ready to board buses to head to Tallahassee on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, to demand stronger gun control.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to head to Tallahassee on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, to demand stronger gun control.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and some parents board buses Tuesday afternoon for Tallahassee.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Rachel Catania and chaperone Debby Miller, a teacher at Beachside Montessori Village, waiting in the the office of Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale. They were among the first students and chaperones from Parkland to meet with lawmakers.
Mary Ellen Klas
meklas@miamiherald.com